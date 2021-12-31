Track & Field crowns him centometrista of the year- Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

The ranking drawn up by the American magazine sees two other Italians in first place for 2021, the Olympic gold medals Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump) and Massimo Stano (20 km walk)

Since 1947, the prestigious American magazine Track & Field has been awarding them every year “Athletics Oscar” to the athletes who dominated the season in each Olympic track and road specialty. Track & Field draws up the ranking on the basis of three criteria, in decreasing order of importance: the prestige of the competitions won, the performances achieved compared to those of the opponents, the sequence of objectives achieved.

Thursday, for the first time in history, the technical and statistical experts hired by the monthly have elected an Italian as number 1 of the 100 meters: it is the Olympic champion (also of the 4x100m) Marcel Jacobs. The historical sequence starts with the American Mel Patton (1947) and sees lined up sacred monsters such as Bob Hayes, Jim Hines, Valery Borzov, Carl Lewis (six wins), Linford Christie and Usain Bolt with his five hits. The best blue until yesterday had been Livio Berruti (fourth in 1961) while Pietro Mennea had reached fifth place in 1979.

“Since Bolt in 2008 – comment the editors of the monthly – Jacobs is the first sprinter to conquer the first place without ever having appeared before in the first ten places of the ranking”. Last month Jacobs was snubbed by the world athletics federation, World Athletics, who had not even included him in the extended roster of candidates for the title of athlete of the year.

The T&F ranking sees two other Italians in first place for 2021, the Olympic gold medals Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump) and Massimo Stano (20 km walk). In the racing sector, Italy boasted only two first places in the 200 meters (Livio Berruti and Pietro Mennea, both Olympic champions), a title for Salvatore Antibo in the 5000 meters, one for Alberto Cova in the 10 thousand and Francesco Panetta in the 3000 hedges beyond to those of Frinolli and Mori in the 400 obstacles and of Gelindo Bordin in the marathon. In the 20 km walk we had reached the record twice with Maurizio Damilano and Ivano Brugnetti (Olympic champions like Stano) and with the world champion Michele Didoni while Alex Schwazer won among the fifty riders in 2008. Gianmarco Tamberi’s was the first « gold »of history in the high jump: the best result so far was the third place of Erminio Azzaro (later coach and husband of Sara Simeoni) back in 1969.