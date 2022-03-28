Track official in Arabia wished Hamilton an accident and was withdrawn

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.26.2022 11:54:39





The Formula 1 removed from office a track officialafter realizing that in his social networks he wanted Lewis Hamilton had an accident in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was through ESPN that F1 reported on the decision that was made, as they considered that it was very serious to let this situation go.

According to information from the network, the official whose identity was kept anonymous, expressed in Arabic a message on Twitter that he hoped Lewis Hamilton “Have an accident like Romain’s in Bahrain.”

This referred to the impact Grosjeannow an IndyCar driver but in 2020 a Haas team competitor, during the first race at the Sakhir circuit two years ago. The French hit a guardrail.

In that accident, his car broke in two and a fire trapped the pilot for several seconds before he was able to get out with minor burns on his body.

The FIA ​​was alerted to this message, the officer apologized, but it was not enough. He was removed from the event.

“Announce my resignation from my duties on the track”, said his new publication, but later he put his private account.

