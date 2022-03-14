Trackers attended 225 COVID-19 outbreaks in the first week of March in Puerto Rico

The case and contact tracing teams of COVID-19 the Health Department investigated 225 SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks during epidemiological week number nine, which includes the period from February 27, 2022 to March 5, 2022. The agency report maintains that, during that period, 30 of the outbreaks took place in educational institutions, which is six more than the previous week.

“The important thing is to identify them early, intervene and not let them spread and get out of control,” stressed the pediatrician Victor Ramospresident of the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico and member of the Scientific Coalition.

The “educational institutions” category includes K-12 schools, childcare, preschools, universities, and technical colleges. Ramos said that the number of outbreaks is not alarming, taking into account the number of educational institutions in the country. Only in terms of public schools, the most recent record of Education is about 860 active. However, he stressed that attention must be paid to the campuses and the behavior of the coronavirus must be observed, especially in the face of the most recent relaxations.

“You always have to be vigilant. [Los estudiantes] now they can be outdoors without a mask, they are going to interact more and children, when they interact in schools, have always caught influenza, colds, mycoplasma, that is part of social interaction. It doesn’t mean it’s gotten out of control.” manifested.

Given a decrease in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, after the brutal rebound observed between December 2021 and January 2022 due to the omicron variant, last Thursday the governor’s executive order 2022-019 came into force Peter Pierluisi and administrative order 2022-533 of the Secretary of HealthCarlos Melladowhich make general measures in the face of the pandemic more flexible, eliminating the requirement to wear a mask and the requirements for vaccination against COVID-19, although exceptions apply.

“With the flexibility, people in general are going to interact more, cases are going to rise, the important thing is not to compromise the hospital system,” Ramos stressed.

The line of “educational institutions”, which accumulated 13.3% of the outbreaks during the observed period, is not the one that shows the greatest amount. A total of 174 outbreaks were classified under the “family” classification (77.3%), six under “travellers” (2.7%), ten under “community” (4.5%) and five under “occupational” (2.2%). The latter registered the same amount as the previous week, but the rest showed a decrease.

The classification of the outbreak is determined after identifying and analyzing the epidemiological links between the cases. The total number of outbreaks translated into 329 confirmed cases, 659 probable cases, 1,484 close contacts identified, 8 hospitalizations and no deaths.

As for the outbreaks in educational institutions, the Health report does not include details such as the municipality in which they were reported. The new day requested details from the Department of Education since last week, and extended the request to Health this Sunday, but at the time of this edition there was no response.

The biostatistician and professor at Harvard University, rafael irizarry, which receives and analyzes data from the Health bioportal, observed today that “there seem to be outbreaks in Utuado, Adjuntas and Hormigueros.” “There have been 20 positive tests among minors in the last week in those municipalities,” she added. But the most recent Health report does not include data for the past week.

Despite the relaxations, the executive summary on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic prepared by the office of the Chief Epidemiology Officer, Dr. Melissa Marzán, maintains the recommendation to wear a mask in closed spaces as a public health strategy and mitigation measure. “Use of masks in closed spaces, hand washing, physical distancing, opting for activities in open spaces and continuing to promote vaccination,” reads the report.

As of March 6, 2022, on the other hand, Puerto Rico was on a declining trend with an estimated positivity of 4.6%, within a low level of community transmission. The rate reported by Health at noon this Sunday was 4.05%. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) establish a positivity of less than 4.9% for the classification of low community transmission. Within the period of rebound, positivity data reached a minimum value of 2.3% for December 8, 2021 and a maximum value of 39.5% for January 6, 2022.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 cases experienced a rebound that reached a maximum of 2,188.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on January 3, 2022. As of March 6, 2022, Puerto Rico was, preliminarily, in a decrease in cases with a rate of 41.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, for a moderate level of community transmission.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized people reached 936 on January 14, 2022, and a maximum of 172 patients in intensive care units (ICU) on January 16, 2022. As of March 6, 2022, Puerto Rico was, preliminarily, in a downward trend with 65 hospitalized, 15 of them intensive care. In its daily report, Salud today reported 40 hospitalized patients, including three pediatric cases. Of that total, seven adults were in intensive care. At the close of epidemiological week number nine, deaths were at an average of 2.29 daily.