Tracking skipped, ASL overwhelmed. The tunnel of endless quarantines – Chronicle

Rome, December 27, 2021 – Chaos tampons, tracking skipped or heavily slowed down in half of Italy. A traffic jam that risks worsening with virulence of the Omicron wave. And thus creating a blockage that could plunge hundreds of thousands of people – in a couple of weeks over a million according to confidential estimates of the Ministry of Health – into quarantine. This is despite the fact that the vast majority of them are not positive or, if positive, are asymptomatic. To the point that the infectious specialist Matteo Bassetti he warns: “Enough quarantines for everyone, new rules are needed or the country is blocked”.

Admitting that the tracking system is in crisis is the control room itself, which in the weekly report on Christmas Eve openly states that “there are problems in tracking in various Italian regions”. Already. And it is not a surprise, because the Regions have been asking for more resources for tracing for weeks, and the Government has granted only 9 million to “increase the diagnostic capabilities of military laboratories” which will come to the aid, with analysis and reporting, for the tracking in schools. But the rest? The blanket is short.

With the Dpcm of December 17, it was decided to automatically revoke the Green pass in the event of a positive result, solving a bug in the system: the certificate is now suspended. But a second problem remains open: the fact that the Green pass remains valid in the event of a contact ended in quarantine, but negative for a first swab. On this the Government, at least for now, does not seem willing to intervene.

The situation has been critical in Lombardy for almost a week. “We are very worried about the situation of the swabs and the malfunctioning of the computer systems, which has been positively patched by authorizing the request for a swab with a simple email from the doctor. In Milan, in particular, there has been an unmanageable situation for days” observes the president of the Order of Doctors, Roberto Carlo Rossi. “The cases are too numerous – confirms Guido Marinoni, president of the Bergamo medical order – and therefore it becomes difficult to have an appointment for the molecular swab in a short time, thus putting tracing in a crisis”. But problems are also reported in Tuscany, Umbria, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Lazio and in various southern regions.

Local health authorities do what they can and many change the rules. In Reggio Emilia “since the increase in cases, the activities of tracking and taking charge naturally require more time” the zero-time buffer for contacts has been eliminated (it is done after 7 days) and the isolation is for 14 days , while for positives the isolation is 21 days and the buffer is 10 days. In Umbria from December 27 the positive antibody buffer triggers the isolation without the need for control with the molecular and the molecular test to verify the exit from positivity is at 14 days. A Babel.

At this rate, the clogging risks becoming unsustainable. “People vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses who have Covid – says the infectious specialist Matteo Bassetti – have a cold or flu that lasts 3-4 days. Nothing to do with Covid a year ago. We must therefore continue with the same methodology as last year? Tracking? Millions of swabs? Isolation of all contacts? “. “With over 50 thousand cases a day destined to become many more in the coming weeks, – he continues – we must live in a different way living with the virus. We cannot continue to quarantine and forced isolation dozens of people for each positive swab” .

