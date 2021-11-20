trade associations sound the alarm

The market Italian car is in difficulty due to production problems caused by the lack of supply of components, in particular integrated circuits, and by the rising prices of raw materials and energy. The trade associations (Anfia, Aniasa, Assofond, Federauto, Motus E, Unimu and Unrae) have issued a joint statement in which they express their concern for the absence of measures concerning the automotive world in the Budget Law.

Failure to predict a structural intervention it adds to the absence of specific measures in the NRP in the “energy transition and sustainable mobility” component. Currently in Italy, net of the important manufacturing vocation in the automotive sector, there is a lack of incentives capable of supporting the consumer towards the purchase of zero and very low emission cars and commercial vehicles.

According to the trade associations, the absence of a Strategic Plan and structural, which aims to encourage the renewal of the fleet and to support the spread of ecological vehicles, could nullify the positive trend triggered in recent years thanks to the eco-bonus. It would also jeopardize the achievement of the objectives in the fleet of vehicles with zero and very low emissions set by the National Energy and Climate Plan and the reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030 and 2050, set at European level.