Trade for LeBron to play Stephen Curry and Lakers get 4 players from Warriors

NBA

A specialized portal in the NBA proposed an exchange so that LeBron James plays with Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers receives 4 players from the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James at Warriors vs. Lakers
© Lachlan Cunningham/Getty ImagesStephen Curry and LeBron James at Warriors vs. Lakers
The relationship between LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers is experiencing one of the moments of greatest uncertainty since ‘The king’ He came to the Californian team in the 2018-19 season. The franchise does not find the solutions to win and is in positions of Playoffs.

Lakers fans have run out of patience even with LeBron James himself. In the face of whistles and jeers, ‘The king’ blew up and I had a racy crossover with a fan, but… Bron also made it clear that is to death with the fans of the ‘Laker Nation’.

In the tense environment that exists in the Los Angeles Lakers, the specialized portal Fadeaway World proposed an exchange for LeBron James to play alongside Stephen Curry change of four players Golden State Warriors. Boom! The NBA world would explode if it came to fruition…

After playing together and shining in the NBA All-Star Game 2021, the version that LeBron tried to recruit Stephen Curry for the Lakers was installed. However, after a year of that rumor, the one who would change teams would be James in a bomb trade that would benefit both the Warriors and the Los Angeles franchise.

The trade for LeBron to play with Curry and Lakers receive 4 players

  • Golden State Warriors receives LeBron James.
  • Los Angeles Lakers hosts Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole.

