Trade in crisis “Empty streets and shops. Turnover drops, never seen such a thing”

by Luca Orsi Winter sales with the handbrake on. Worse. “They are really blocked”, says Marco Cremonini, president of Federmoda Ascom. Via D’Azeglio pedestrian, beyond the shop window, is semi-deserted. “Never seen such a thing”, lockdown aside. For traders it’s a freezing shower. Because “the first days of sales had gone well, there was some hope”, comments Loreno Rossi, director of Confesercenti. The surge in infections has frozen the situation. They all agree. “We are in a de facto, masked lockdown”, sighs Giancarlo Tonelli, director of Ascom. The streets, especially during the week, …

For traders it’s a freezing shower. Because “the first days of sales had gone well, there was some hope”, comments Loreno Rossi, director of Confesercenti. The surge in infections has frozen the situation.

They all agree. “We are in a de facto, masked lockdown”, sighs Giancarlo Tonelli, director of Ascom. The streets, especially during the week, are practically deserted. Center and periphery, it changes little.

“Restaurants and clubs work a little on Friday and Saturday evenings – explains Rossi -. Only local customers. But with two evenings a week you don’t do much”.

A mix of factors caused the perfect storm that hit trade, catering and hospitality. And if to quarantines, isolations, restrictions, smart working, zero tourism and few students “add the fear of contagion, a negative sentiment that makes many stay at home – comments Cremonini -, the bill is served”.

And it’s a big bill. Very salty. Because the winter sales weigh heavily on a year’s budget. They can affect up to one fifth of the proceeds. “And for now we are at 50-60% of the expected turnover in this period”, Tonelli averages. I sink red, then, for hotels. “We are at an occupancy rate of around 10%”, calculates Rossi.

A Federmoda report (in collaboration with Confcommercio and Iscom Group) puts the situation on paper. “64% of the merchants interviewed declared a significant drop in collections, 20% even recorded a drop of more than 40% compared to the same period of the not so brilliant 2021”.

Yet, as mentioned, January 5 had a good start. “In a dignified way”, Cremonini dampens. “And immediately after the Befana there was a bit of optimism. That lasted the space of a week”. Then, overnight, the city depopulated. And now “we work very little, very little”.

For the clothing sector, in fact, this is the second lost winter season. “This year we were hoping for a recovery in sales. Instead we have full warehouses”, continues Cremonini.

“In a situation of declining consumption and competition from online sales – warns Rossi -, having missed two winter seasons, which give significant turnover, is a bad blow”. Pessimism? “No. Realism”.

The receipts speak for themselves. From an average expenditure of 120-130 euros, in the period of winter sales, “this year we have already dropped below 100 euros”, Cremonini calculates.

Filed January, we look to the future. According to experts, the pandemic wave is expected to end in mid-March. “But the sales, which last 60 days, will already be over on the 5th”, warns Rossi. Who at this point throws the ball forward: “Let’s hope for spring-summer”.

Cremonini looks to a closer horizon. “In February – he says -, the clothing, footwear, fashion and sports shops will still have a vast assortment. And the discounts will be even more advantageous”.