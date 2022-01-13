Trade Republic launches Cryptocurrency trading in Italy: here’s how to invest

Trade Republic, one of the largest savings platforms in Europe, has announced the launch of the trading from cryptocurrencies in Italy. Do not worry, the new investment tool will work like all the others proposed and will be safe, fast and without commissions. Here are more details.

Trade Republic launches Cryptocurrency trading in Italy

From today, Trade Republic customers will be able to invest your own money too in cryptocurrencies. This is done through the 24/7 application. At first, however, only Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Stellar, EOS, Uniswap and Chainlink will be available. Then slowly others will arrive.

On Trade Republic the operation of cryptocurrency trading will be the same as that of other financial instruments. In fact, investments can be made quickly and safely and there will be no commissions to pay. Spreads will be controlled but you will have to pay 1 euro per transaction. This is to be able to cover external costs.

For those who don’t know, Trade Republic is one of the first European brokers offering trading not only of cryptocurrencies but also of ETFs and shares. All on one platform. But why are cpritocurrencies considered so relevant? Well, because they are a very important innovation in the world of finance and because in recent years they have become a very useful tool for diversifying the investment portfolio. And it is precisely for this reason that the German online broker (which aims to make the financial market accessible to everyone) has therefore decided to launch this latter tool as well. Its functioning, as explained, is the same as that of the others.

The customer can in fact find the cryptocurrency they want using the search function in the app and then invest.

Emanuele Agueci, Trade Republic’s Country Manager for Italy, explains that the decision to launch the cryptocurrency investment makes sense. This tool, in fact, is becoming more and more popular, so much so that about 18% of Italians report having Bitcoin. Christian Hecker, co-founder of Trade Republic, adds that cpritocurrency trading is especially suitable for those familiar with volatile markets. Precisely for this reason the clients of the platform are educated on the volatility and development of the market. In fact, they are offered material to understand precisely what cryptocurrencies are.

