Trade restrictions exacerbate worst food crisis in a decade

Santo Domingo, DR.

The world’s worst food crisishe within a decade it was one of the main issues discussed at the twelfth ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) last month, according to an article published on the World Bank blog authored by Mari Elka Pangestu and Axel Van Trotsenburg.

The authors point out that This crisis is compounded by the growing number of countries that are banning or restricting exports of wheat and other commoditiesin a misguided attempt to curb the rise in domestic prices.

They refer that the wheat pricea key commodity in many developing countries, is up 34% since the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February and the prices of other foods have also increased.

They point out that in response, in early June, 34 countries had imposed restrictions on food and fertilizer exportsa figure that was close to the 36 countries that used such controls during the 2008-2012 food crisis.

They indicate that these measures are counterproductive because they reduce the world supply, causing food prices to rise even more. Other countries respond by imposing their own restrictions, triggering an escalating cycle of trade actions that have a multiplier effect on prices.

They explain that measures to limit exports had a significant effect on food prices in the 2008 crisis, making the situation worse.

The publication indicates that this time, the war in Ukraine is accelerating a rise in prices which started earlier as a result of unfavorable weather conditions in major producing countries, rapid economic recovery after the crash caused by COVID-19, and rising energy and fertilizer costs.

“The war has severely disrupted shipments from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest food suppliers. The country is also a major supplier of corn, barley and sunflower seeds, which are used to make cooking oil, products that cannot reach world markets because Ukraine’s ports are blocked”, the authors analyze, indicating that export restrictions are not the only trade measures that governments are adopting in response to rising prices.

They hold that some countries are lowering tariffs or removing restrictions on imports. Chile, for example, increased discounts on customs duties on wheat. “Normally, permanent easing of import restrictions would be welcomed. However, in a crisis, temporary easing of import restrictions pushes up food prices by boosting demand, as do restrictions on exports by reducing supply,” they say.

affected

The article argues that among those hardest hit by trade restrictions (PDF) are developing economies in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Bangladesh imports 41% of the wheat it consumes from the Black Sea region. In the case of the Republic of the Congo, the figure is 67%, and 86% in the case of Lebanon.

It refers that given the magnitude of the dependency, it is likely that the people of these countries will be affected immediately, since alternative providers will not be available in the short term. “The increase in prices will end up encouraging main agricultural exporters to expand their production and substitute part of the exports from the Black Sea region, but that will take time,” they point out.