News

TraDector: in the fourth quarter better to focus on bonds, value shares and bitcoin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

TraDector: in the fourth quarter better to focus on bonds, value shares and bitcoin

“There are two drivers that we need to monitor in the coming months: tapering and interest rates. In both cases the” trigger “is in the hands of the Fed, the American central bank,” wrote Gianluca Sidoti, independent financial advisor and CEO of TraDetector, a training and financial disclosure company, outlining the prospects for the last quarter of the year.

To date, the most unlikely bugbear to face is interest rates, as the Fed and ECB won’t raise them until at least the end of next year. When rates rise, bond yields will rise. It will therefore become cheaper for an investor to buy government bonds or corporate bonds rather than shares, as has been the case so far.

The start of tapering, starting with the Fed, is much more likely. The reduction in purchases of government bonds by the central bank will increase the availability of bonds on the market. If there are more bonds available, their price decreases and their yields increase accordingly. “So as the Fed closes the taps we will see the yield on bonds rise and, therefore, again for the famous communicating vessels, it is normal that part of the investor’s money will move from the stock market to the bond market. In fact, investors being able to find good returns at lower risk it is normal that they will sell stocks to buy bonds, ”Sidoti commented.

Loading...
Advertisements

In a scenario of more attractive bond yields and falling equity markets, institutional investors will begin to reduce their exposure to growth stocks to move to value stocks (industrial, energy, banking, communications companies). The latter are at discounted prices and will likely adjust their dividends to beat both inflation and bond returns.

Another risky asset that could benefit from this gradual shift in markets is bitcoin. By the end of the year or at the beginning of the new one, a new Exchange traded fund (ETF) with bitcoin underlying could finally appear on the market, at least as reported by Bloomberg. According to Sidoti, a possible launch of this product could double the value of the main cryptocurrency (from the current 56,965 dollars to 100 thousand dollars) by the end of the year. However, an adequately diversified portfolio should keep its exposure to cryptocurrency around 2-3% of an asset (reproduction reserved).


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
692
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
560
News

Cinema, all films out in October
476
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
465
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
411
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
360
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
323
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
316
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
285
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top