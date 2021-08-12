News

Traders are hoping for a new alt-season, now that Bitcoin has turned $ 45,000 into support From CoinTelegraph

Traders are hoping for a new alt-season now that Bitcoin has turned $ 45,000 into support

This week, the overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies returned to $ 1.9 trillion – a 20% increase from seven days ago, and the highest level since May 20.

While the new bullish momentum attracted the attention of investors, the move of (BTC) from $ 33,400 to $ 45,900 has largely remained in line with the rest of the market.

It’s hard to say if Bitcoin will finally break out of the overhead resistance at $ 46,000. However, the longer it takes, the more likely it is that altcoins will outperform the leading cryptocurrency.

