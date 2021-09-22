Trading firms seek SEC approval for DeFi and Bitcoin ETFs

Crypto companies in the United States have filed two registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission, requesting permission to sell exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin (BTC) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Invesco, an Atlanta-based investment firm, has teamed up with New York-based Galaxy Digital Funds to present and register Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, a trust with physically protected private keys. Amplify ETFs, an Illinois company, has submitted the second registration to add the DeFi-focused open-ended ETF offering to the Amplify ETF Trust.

If approved by the SEC, the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF will be registered as a security offering with the ability to be listed on traditional national exchanges in the United States. According to the documentation, the trust will use “robust physical barriers to entry, electronic surveillance and continuous guard patrols“ to protect the private keys associated with the Bitcoins in the fund.

The SEC’s approval of the FORM N-1A application filed by Amplify ETFs, on the other hand, will allow the company to issue unlimited new shares to US investors. However, this is the second time Galaxy has applied for a Bitcoin ETF to register since April 12, with the outcome expected in October.

SEC President Gary Gensler has called on crypto firms to register with the authorities. In a statement dated September 14, Gensler asked companies linked to the crypto sector “come and talk to us,”Citing the probabilities of legal status assessed on a case-by-case basis.

In August, Gensler shared a similar view, calling for a robust regulatory regime to improve investor protection in the “crypto finance, issuance, trading or lending.“More recently, it has called for clarity for the stablecoin ecosystem. “Stablecoins are like poker chips at a casino game table,” commented.