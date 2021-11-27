Trading until evening, new hours for the German stock exchange which will remain open until the close of Wall Street. Is Piazza Affari also ready for overtime?

From Monday 29 November the Frankfurt Stock Exchange it will allow investors to trade equities, ETFs / ETPs and mutual funds until 10 pm, thus being able to react to events on US markets.

The extension of the time slot could lead to an increase in volumes for Deutsche Borsa, thus putting pressure on foreign rivals to consider a similar choice. But there is also the risk of cost increases with such a move.

This extension of trading hours highlights the ever increasing competition between the stock exchanges to win customers, in fact, some like Moscow have already extended their trading hours to attract Asian customers, while others like the Tokyo Stock Exchange they are making progress in this direction.

Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME), or the Spanish stock exchange, instead communicated that it had further reduced the holidays, giving the news that it will be closed only for three days in 2022.

“The recent announcements from Spanish and German exchanges that they intend to extend trading hours are a positive development that reflects the growing importance of individual investors, especially in Europe,” remarks Michael Hall, Head of Distribution at Spectrum Markets, who boasts over a third of transactions carried out outside traditional European market hours.

No news however for the moment from Italian Stock Exchange (which belongs to Euronext). The Milan Stock Exchange has always been characterized by a few days of closure during the calendar year. The 2022 calendar Stock Exchange only provides four days of closure for holidays: Friday 15 April (Good Friday); Monday 18 April (Easter Monday); Monday 15 August (Feast of the Assumption) Monday 26 December (Feast of St. Stephen).