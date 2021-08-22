Tradingview sends Bitcoin into space and creates its first NFT

Bitcoin to the moon? Yes, literally, thanks to Tradingview. The team of engineers of the platform has in fact created a flight plan to allow the Tradingview charts to reach the stratosphere, about 35 km from the surface of the Earth “with a screen and a special machinery to withstand the extreme conditions of temperature and pressure present at such altitudes”, as explained in the press release released by the company.

And to celebrate this bizarre occurrence, Tradingview used blockchain technology, particularly that of Ethereum, to create a NFT of photography that immortalizes its chart in space.

Tradingview’s NFT on Bitcoin

The non-fungible token is on Opensea and the auction will end in four days, which is next August 24th. The starting price was 0.1 ETH and now stands at 0.1456 ETH, which is currently $ 478.69.

On the Tradingview Opensea profile you can also find two other NFTs: one of the stock market trend chart of Virgin Galactics shares – currently at a cost of 0.1 ETH – and the other titled “All Time Highs ” which is a video of the launch into space of a kind of tarot card.

The latter NFT also promises unlockable content that will be announced when the auction ends.

The description explains that this initiative had started as a joke during last April Fool’s Day 2021, but it had been so successful that it really wanted to be realized.

Tradingview is one of the most visited websites by traders to see market trends and analyzes not only of cryptocurrencies but also of the stock market.

Tradingview also has a blog on The Cryptonomist as our companies have entered into a partnership as far back as 2018.

Bitcoin in space

In 2019 Blockstream had also sent Bitcoin into space to have an alternative method to be able to download a full node Bitcoin in the event of a lack of Internet connection, for example in the event of a coup d’état or for the poorest countries and the most remote corners of the Earth.

The solution was also created for privacy reasons as anyone can see theIP address associated with your node, while with a satellite connection it is much more difficult.