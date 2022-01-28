traditional adoption will not raise the price of Bitcoin

The corrections of Bitcoin which, since the beginning of the year, has suffered sharp drops in its share price. Many believe that the positive sentiment, coupled with the constant purchase of the crypto by retail investors, will fuel an upward trend. However, there are those who think and foresee the opposite. Indeed, just Goldman Sachsone of the largest investment banks in the world, is of the view thattraditional adoption it will not be enough to raise the price of Bitcoin.

Goldman Sachs and Bitcoin Retail Investors

Basically, according to Zach Pandl and Isabella Rosenberg, two analysts of Goldman Sachsalthough Bitcoin has gained some popularity among investors, it now appears to be related with other macro assets. Not only that, but this correlation combined with the highly technological financial markets It is increasing.

All that though Bitcoin it has left behind an almost negative weekend. We had already talked about it as the queen of cryptocurrencies proved to be influenced by the performance of the US stock index S&P 500.

The recent report released by Goldman Sachs on Thursday January 27 shows how the price Bitcoin is positively correlated with various securities defined “border“. To these can also be added inflation and crude oil prices. At the same time, however, it is negatively correlated with i real interest rates and the US dollar. Here is what the two analysts of the American investment bank wrote about it:

Traditional adoption can be a double-edged sword. While it may increase valuations, correlations with other financial market variables will likely also increase, reducing the diversification advantage of holding the asset class.

Therefore, Bitcoin it seems that it will have to find other key supports in order to raise its price and, perhaps, according to Goldman Sachs, even those may not be enough. In fact, there are two enemies inflicting further penalties on cryptocurrency and uncertainty on investors. We are talking about the Federal Reserve and others Central Banks which aim to intensify increasingly stringent regulations for the crypto sector. For this Pandl and Rosenberg stated: