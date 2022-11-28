Traditional Chinese Medicine serves as a bridge of mutual understanding between China and Latin America, according to experts

Xinhua 2022:11:29.08:47

Photo taken on September 28, 2021, of people shopping at a Traditional Chinese Medicine pharmacy, in Havana’s Chinatown, in Havana, capital of Cuba. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

SAO PAULO, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) — Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is increasingly accepted in Latin America, and works as a bridge of mutual understanding between the Chinese people and the Latin American people, experts said at the 19th World Congress. of Chinese Medicine, held on the 26th and 27th of this month in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil.

The event, organized by the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies and carried out by the China-Brazil Cooperation Base of Chinese Medicine, has the face-to-face participation of more than 400 professionals from the area.

Under the theme of “promoting high-quality global development of Chinese medicine, contributing to improving the well-being of the whole world,” the academic conference focuses on public policy on Chinese medicine, Chinese medicine theories, treatment acupuncture, among other topics.

Ma Jianzhong, president of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, indicated that Chinese medicine and acupuncture are well received by Brazilian society, for which he hopes that, through the first edition of the conference in Latin America, a broader platform for the development of MTC in South America.

Paulo Gonzalves, a Brazilian acupuncturist, pulsates a Brazilian patient. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

For Paulo Gonzalves, a Brazilian acupuncturist, TCM can improve the basic medical service for his people. Under Brazil’s medical system, patients tend to wait several months to treat a minor illness, and the application of TCM can speed up the process while improving treatment for patients.

Gonzalves, 49, began studying TCM in Brazil in 2001, then traveled to China to continue his studies at the Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (BUCM) and three Chinese hospitals.

Gonzalves indicated that TCM is gaining popularity among the Brazilian public, due to the speed of treatment and good results it has shown, and is also promoting cultural exchange between China and Brazil, because the medical practice of TCM is like “living and breathing culture”.

Brazil, with its rich biological and mineral resources, has great potential both in the development of new medicines and in the production of TCM drugs, therefore, it can become an important promoter of TCM development, Gonzalves said. .

For Roberto González, a Mexican doctor and acupuncturist with more than 40 years of experience in this area, TCM is now considered with greater certainty, security and confidence in Latin American society.

Participants make speeches at the 19th World Congress of Chinese Medicine held on the 26th and 27th of this month in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city. (Xinhua)

“China is now respected and recognized, it is a pattern to follow, and it exemplifies how things can be done following an order, and that vision has been transferred to medicine,” said the acupuncture specialty trainer at the National School of Medicine and Homeopathy of the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico.

On the other hand, the good practices of local therapists have allowed many Latin American patients to see the results of acupuncture and Chinese medicine first hand, which helps TCM stop being a mystical matter, said the graduate of the BUCM.

In his opinion, due to disparate cultural systems in multiple aspects, the relationship between the Chinese and Latin American peoples began with little mutual knowledge, and Chinese medicine is establishing true bridges of integration between the two cultures, “through a needle.” .

“Through a Chinese medicine medical act, the patient becomes interested in China, therefore, a Chinese medicine acupuncture clinic is a place where authentic cultural integration takes place,” he said.

