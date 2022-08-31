Traditional doctors from Chaco strengthen their knowledge and begin accreditation processes – PAHO/WHO

Villa Montes, Tarija, August 27, 2020 (PAHO/WHO)

The event was developed by the General Directorate of Traditional Medicine of the Ministry of Health with the support of the Chaco Salud project executed by PAHO/WHO, UNDP and Plan International. Traditional doctors seek their recognition and meet for two days in Villa Montes to share experiences.

Nearly a hundred traditional doctors, scientific doctors, apprentices from the Weenhayek people, and Creole doctors from different areas and communities of the Bolivian Chaco participated in the Strengthening of Traditional Chaco Medicine workshop used to combat COVID-19. And around 30 traditional doctors began the procedures to have the certification of the Single Registry of Bolivian Ancestral Traditional Medicine RUMETRAB, with the purpose of giving technical, legal and administrative viability to providers of this service.

The event was held by the General Directorate of Traditional Medicine of the Ministry of Health with the support of the Chaco Salud project executed by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), United Nations Development Program UNDP and Plan International. At the meeting, each participant was given a didactic guide of medicinal plants used in different areas of the country, in addition to which the representatives of the communities spoke about the medicinal plants that each of them used for the preparation of remedies against COVID-19 and respiratory problems that occurred in their populations.

Leandra Miguel, traditional doctor of the community of Taiguati and second captain of the municipality of Villa Montes in the department of Tarija, pointed out that this meeting was of great importance for all her colleagues, because they met and exchanged knowledge about other plant species to be used in the preparation of traditional remedies.

This meeting responds to a demand from organizations to strengthen traditional Chaco medicine in response to COVID-19.

For his part, David Kereimba, a specialist doctor in Intercultural Health of Villa Montes, explained that the municipality of Villa Montes does not have certified and accredited traditional doctors and that thanks to the technical mobile brigade it will be possible to have the validation of our doctors at the national. “With this process we will have a committee that will evaluate their knowledge, their materials and if they meet the basic standards of traditional medicine and with the training of our colleagues and thus endorse our accreditation,” he emphasized.

Likewise, the participants expressed that the treatment they developed to fight COVID-19 in each community was based, for the most part, on the preparation of home remedies based on plants such as chipi, matico, eucalyptus, guava leaves. , chamomile, wira wira, lemon, garlic and honey.