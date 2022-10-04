Traditional Japanese techniques applied to car manufacturing

Mazda builds its cars in japan for more than a hundred years. During all this time and up to the present, the firm has introduced the “Crafted in Japan” concept: recognition of a design philosophy that, like Japanese culture, pursues maximum quality with a handcrafted touch. Like a work of art coming off the canvas. Suzusan is the brand of Hiroyuki Murase, an artisan and designer who has successfully reinvented the ancient Japanese art of Shibori textile finishing. a word that literally means “twist” or “squeeze”. Suzusan is based in Düsseldorf and his creations have received notable recognition. Some of her pieces have been seen on Dior catwalks and have captivated celebrities like Natalie Portman.

Bringing the best of Japanese design to Europe is what Mazda intends with its latest models. And, if their roots meet in hiroshima citythose of Suzusan are 500 kilometers further east, closer to Tokyo, in the town of Arimatsu, Aichi prefecture.

There is the hometown of the founder of Suzusan, where the intangible heritage that Murase has captured in his work has been passed down from generation to generation for more than 400 years. Young people can still be found today working the old-fashioned way in the Arimatsu craft workshops, decorating exclusive garments from high-quality fibers with modern and personal designs. suzusan does use of traditional techniques and reinterprets them in its own way on high-value materials originating in Japan and elsewhere, such as hand-woven cashmere, alpaca or transparent silk. And he does it with a style reminiscent of Mazda.

Mazda and Suzusan have many things in common. They both know how to combine traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design elements. Both take ordinary objects and they put them in new contexts, drawing on old techniques to offer new and inspiring proposals. Equally, both value the empty space between objects and background within a design, and seek their inspiration in the world around them and in nature. All of this creates a connection between Suzusan and Mazda.

Suzusan handcrafts each of its garments and Mazda artisans must reproduce perfection in every carover and over again, with a care for detail that is already legendary and in which the manufacture of a car becomes an art form.