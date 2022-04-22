Traditional Medicine Research Must Be Nimble And Respond To Changing Needs: WHO Chief Scientist

TRADITIONAL MEDICINE systems play an important role in promoting well-being and good medical care, and therefore research in this area must be agile and responsive to changing needs, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, a senior scientist, said Thursday. head of the World Health Organization. He urged that it was essential to have collaborations not only between traditional medicine practitioners, but also between traditional and modern medicine.

“For example, when I was the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), we established a good relationship with the Ministry of Ayush to conduct clinical trials for dengue treatment. There is a need for multi-institutional research and a focus on collaborations with academia and health systems,” said Dr. Swaminathan while addressing a symposium on strengthening the research ecosystem for Ayush and traditional medicine at the summit. Global Ayush Investment and Innovation in Gandhinagar.

The scientist also urged the need to encourage good research and the biotechnological sector and industry so that they translate into public health interventions. “Five pillars that we must build on our resources, data, collaborations, well-defined methodologies and policies that support innovation and entrepreneurship.” she urged.

It will be important to think about innovative trial designs for research studies, the scientist said, speaking about how acupuncture is an example of how dedicated research can gain acceptance for traditional medicine practices.

“Traditional medicines with modern science can pave the way for better healthcare,” Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan, Ayush Leader, WHO World Center for Traditional Medicine, Jamnagar, Gujarat, told The Indian Express on the sidelines. the top.

Dr Patwardhan, National Research Professor-Ayush, said the partnership between the WHO and the Government of India was very important. “In this center, many countries will come together for a common good so that the new evidence-based integrated medicine methodology can advance rapidly. We will create a consortium where countries working on various aspects of traditional medicine can come together and innovate. Equity for health care is also another focus,” he said.