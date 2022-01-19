“Traditional” reverse charge still possible

The formalities connected to the invoices received from taxable persons not established in Italy can still be managed in the modality “Analog”.

It was, in fact, postponed from 1 January to July 1, 2022 the effectiveness of the amendments to the so-called “esterometer” regulations, by virtue of which the communication must be made, on a mandatory basis, through the Exchange System (SdI), adopting the format of the electronic invoice.

The postponement took place by virtue of art. 5 paragraph 14 –ter of the converted DL 146/2021. Therefore, the Technical specifications to the layout of the electronic invoice via SdI which had already been approved to allow the adoption of the changes from 1 January last (provided by the Revenue Agency n. 374343/2021). It is understood that, even after the entry into force of the new “esterometer” rules, it will be possible to carry out the “paper” integration of the invoice, doubling, however, in fact, the fulfillment.

The “analogue” management of invoices from non-established subjects takes place according to the terms ordinarily provided for purchases with the reverse charge mechanism.

In the case of invoices from subjects established in other EU states, pursuant to art. 46 and 47 of Legislative Decree 331/93, the national transferee or customer is required to to integrate the invoice received with the indication of the tax and to calculate it in the periodic payment of the month of receipt.

The invoice is recorded on the sales (or payments) register by the 15th day of the month following the month of receipt. Furthermore, if the VAT is deductible, the invoice received is noted in the purchase register within the deadline for exercising the right to deduct (in the case of invoices received in 2022, the deadline is May 2, 2023). In this case, the quarterly presentation of the so-called “esterometer”: by January 31, 2022, the data relating to the fourth quarter of 2021 are transmitted; by 2 May 2022, the data relating to the first quarter of 2022; by 22 August 2022, the data relating to the second quarter 2022 (31 July is Saturday and the deferral pursuant to art.37 paragraph 11-BIS of Legislative Decree 223/2006).

The possibility of integrate electronically via SdI the document received, thus replacing the obligation to communicate data on a quarterly basis. The “Document Type” codes are used: “TD17”, in the case of the purchase of services from abroad and “TD18”, for the purchase of intra-community goods.

In the case of purchases from established subjects outside the EU, a self-invoice must be issued within the twelfth day following that of execution. Also in this case, instead of the analogue document, an e-invoice can be issued via the SdI, without the obligation to present the esterometer. The code “TD17” is used for the services received and “TD19” for the goods purchased.

Leaving the subject of the esterometer, it is necessary to underline how, in the field “national”, the integration in electronic format of the invoices received, relating to purchases of goods and services subject to the “internal” reverse charge mechanism, is still optional, which can therefore still be made with a paper note of the tax on the document.

It should be noted, however, that, in relation to the Revenue Agency Faq of 8 July 2021, published in the “Info and Assistance” section of the “Invoices and Considerations” portal, the transferee or client who decides to proceed according to the analogue methods not will be able to “enter manually the annotation of the supplementary paper document “in the pre-filled VAT registers. It follows that those wishing to use the online assistance program offered by the Revenue Agency will be substantially obliged to integrate by transmitting to the ES an XML file characterized by the code “TD16” as “Document Type”.

As for the terms to carry out the reverse charge – analog or electronic – reference must be made to art. 17 paragraph 5 of Presidential Decree 633/72, according to which the invoice issued by the transferor / provider without charging VAT must be integrated by the transferee / customer with the indication of the rate and noted in the register referred to in art. 23 of Presidential Decree 633/72 “within the month of receipt or even subsequently, but in any case within fifteen days of receipt and with reference to the relative month”. The same document is noted, for the purpose of deduction, in the register of purchases.

For example, the taxable person who receives, on January 27, 2022, an invoice for building cleaning services, subject to reverse charge pursuant to art. 17 paragraph 6 lett. to-ter) of Presidential Decree 633/72 (code “N6.7”), will be able to integrate the document and record it in the sales register, by January 31, 2022 or, at the latest, by February 11, 2022, with reference to the month of January.