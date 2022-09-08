Traditional Vietnamese architecture. Phong Kham Yhct Clinic

The project is a combination of tradition and modernity for a traditional medicine center in the city center of Hanoi. A project divided into two large spaces, the work of the architecture firm ODDO Architects



The Phong Kham Yhct Traditional Clinic is located in a new high-rise residential complex, a mixed service building in the capital of Vietnam, Hanoi. A rapidly developing city representative of the recent evolution of Southeast Asia.

The project, carried out by the architecture firm ODDO Architectsbased in both Vietnam and the Czech Republic, is divided into two main spaces with two different functions: the reception and the clinic.

On the seventh floor we find the therapy, psychotherapy, orthopedics and apothecary rooms, while the reception area is located on the ground floor, in the main lobby of the building, next to one of the busiest traffic routes in the residential area. A reception space with complete general information about the clinic together with some preliminary specialized rooms. A space that welcomes, and that also helps spread knowledge of traditional medicine.

Traditional medicine is a discipline of vietnamese medicine through which ailments have been treated for centuries. The unique aspect of this practice is the exclusive use of natural materials and ingredients. Each dose is a blend of different herbs, made from formulas passed down through many generations, with strict verification of safety and efficacy in the treatment. The clinic aims to preserve and increase the positive values ​​of traditional medicine, helping people to better understand and care for their own well-being from a different point of view than modern medicine.

In the interiors of the center natural materials are used such as stone, wood, earth and vegetationcombined with common modern materials such as glass walls, adding interest to each of the corners of the clinic.

According to the belief of those who practice this medical discipline, to effectively cure an ailment, a patient must be treated both physically and mentally. Due to which, the design of the specialized clinical space seeks to be inspired by the tranquility of traditional Vietnamese architecture. The special rhythm of this space is formed by thirty-one rock columns, which cross the main corridor and different wooden partitions. A design that manages to create warm and relaxing spaces, while ensuring compliance with the technical and regulatory requirements for a medical examination and treatment space. This design decision greatly helps patients relax and unwind before consulting and receiving expert therapy.

Along with that, we find the medicinal herb plants arranged as small gardens, which not only help to provide a feeling of freshness to space, but also guide and educate people about the remedies, flavor and aroma of herbs. The medicines used in this clinic are made from familiar plants that are available in everyday life in Vietnam, giving people an alternative means of take care of your own healthwhile helping them to connect more with nature, to be more responsible for their own well-being as well as for the planet and at the same time, and depending on the circumstances, to be less dependent on Western medicine.

EITHERDDO Architects

Photograph of Hoang Le