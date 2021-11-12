Traditionalist Verstappen: “If champion I will use # 1” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The race to his first world title is still long, but Mexico’s success has certainly put up Max Verstappen the view of the last four GPs of the year in a much more comfortable position. And now we are racing in Brazil, a track where the Dutchman gave incredible emotions – overtaking Nico Rosberg outside under the flood in 2016 – and won – the last time he raced here, in 2019. Not to mention the Grand Prix of 2018, when the success was taken away only by a sensational contact with the Force India of the dubbed Ocon. Thinking about the championship, however, the Red Bull rider does not want to get his hands off the handlebars too soon.

“A lot of things can happen in four races – warned Verstappen at a press conference in Interlagos – we are doing well, but things can change very quickly. I already said it after the race in Mexico: I already had a bigger lead in the championship and he disappeared within two races“ he added, referring to the unfortunate events at Silverstone and Budapest, before the summer break. “So we have to try to do the best we can here and then again the following weekend try to win the race. My approach every weekend is the same and we will not change it“. The Hasselt native also reiterated that he has no thoughts on a possible title.

An admission, however, considering 2022, Verstappen granted it. In fact, the young Red Bull star, if he became world champion, would brush up on the ‘old’ number 1. In F1 the table that distinguishes the reigning champion has not been used since 2014, with Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton has always wanted to keep his 44 and Rosberg preferred not to defend the title in 2016. For Verstappen, however, the choice would be obvious. “How many times do you have the opportunity to drive with the number 1? – the orange driver asked rhetorically – and it’s also good for merchandising, so it’s smart to do it “.