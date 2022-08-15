Traffic accident involved Cuban migrants › World › Granma

The member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, lamented on Twitter the “tragic traffic accident that occurred in the municipality of Tehuacán, Mexico, which involved migrants of different nationalities, including Cuban citizens.” .

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and wishing the wounded a speedy recovery, he assured that the Island’s Consul immediately traveled to the Mexican city to provide, with the support of Cuban residents, assistance to a compatriot injured, in addition to maintaining contact with the family in the archipelago

He explained that “close communication is maintained with the relevant authorities, which continue with the process of identifying the victims,” ​​and reiterated Cuba’s commitment “to regular, orderly and safe migration.”

The accident occurred last Friday and caused eight deaths and nine injuries among people traveling in a vehicle, in order to enter the United States, from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Colombia and Cuba, reported Prensa Latina.