Traffic light covid-19 marks for the first time three municipalities in green and one in red; The use of a mask would be a recommendation in most places

To reach this level of alert, the incidence of confirmed cases of covid-19 per one hundred thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days was considered, the accumulated percentage of vaccination with a two-dose schedule in those over 12 years of age, the percentage of tests of covid-19 and the average number of tests per thousand inhabitants per day.

The covid-19 traffic light was updated this Saturday and for the first time after two years of its implementation three municipalities are in green . This is the header Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepequez; Rio Blanco, San Marcos; and the head of this last department.

Another 232 municipalities are on yellow alert and 104 more on orange. Only Zacualpa, Quiché, remains on red alert.

According to the latest health regulations, the use of a mask is only mandatory in municipalities in red, both in open and closed spaces. It means that in 339 municipalities out of 340 this will no longer be mandatory, although Health is still recommended to carry it in closed spaces.

As far as physical distancing, It will be mandatory in Zacualpa to maintain spaces of 1.5 meters between people. In the rest of the municipalities in orange and yellow it will only be recommended in closed spaces. As for the three municipalities on green alert, this provision is no longer mandatory.

The traffic light alert will be in force for 15 days and the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) expect the trend of cases to continue downward. However, health professionals expressed their concern since the vaccinated population barely reaches 45 percent.

new restrictions

The Ministry of Health made a new modification to the System of health alerts and health provisions and with a new one it makes the use of the mask more flexible, the physical distance of 1.5 meters and includes the educational sector in the process of opening to the new normality.

In article 2 of the new ministerial agreement, article 4 of 158-2022 is reformed, which contains the health provisions, and already mentions that for the opening of all economic, labor, educational activities at all levels, technical, training and of child care, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance issues the following health provisions:

to) Mandatory hand hygiene, either through the use of soap and water for a minimum period of 20 seconds, or through disinfection with liquid or gel alcohol that has at least 70% concentration.

) Minimum physical distance of 1.5 meters between people, in red alert, both in open spaces and in closed spaces.

It is recommended to maintain the aforementioned distance in orange alert in closed spaces.

The aforementioned obligation is excepted in yellow and green alerts.

c) Mandatory and adequate use of a mask or face mask, in red alertboth in open spaces and in closed spaces.

The use of the orange and yellow alert mask or face mask is recommended in closed spaces.

Of the said obligation are excepted children under 2 years of age, people who due to their medical condition have a contraindication and municipalities on green alert.