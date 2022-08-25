Trafficker admits he brought snakes and lizards into the US in his pants

a man who hid snakes Y lizards in his pants to bring them into the United States, as part of a $750,000 smuggling businessfaces decades in prison, authorities said Wednesday.

From his home in southern California, José Manuel Pérez devised a plan that involved bringing 1,700 animals to the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong over six years.

In a plea deal negotiated with the Justice Department, Pérez acknowledged that he had paid mules to transport some of his illicit cargo, and that on other occasions he had crossed the border with the reptiles himself.

The animals he procured, including Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby alligators, and Mexican beaded lizards, they were sold to customers across the country for more than $739,000, according to the documents.

He was discovered in March when he tried to drive from Mexico with 60 creatures hidden in his clothes, in his crotch and other parts of his body.

After initially telling officials that he was traveling with his lizard pets in his pockets, they found that he had 60 reptiles on him.

There were dragoncitos from the southern Sierra Madre Oriental (in danger of extinction) and Chiapas dwarf boas, a species of snake that changes color and whose defense mechanisms include bleeding from its eyes.

Three of the reptiles were dead.

Pérez accepted two charges of smuggling, each of more than 20 years in prison, and one of wildlife trafficking, which carries a maximum of five years behind bars.

He will be sentenced on December 1.