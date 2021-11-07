Tragedy at Astroworld, Kylie Jenner also in the audience. Fear of Travis Scott’s pregnant partner: “We are devastated and destroyed”

There was also Kylie Jenner in the audience of the festival Astroworld, the November 5th concert organized in Houston by Travis Scott. The festive event turned into a tragedy, with a huge throng of people trampling, leading to the deaths of 8 people, while more than 300 were injured. What worried Kyile fans, however, was above all the fact that the 24-year-old is pregnant of the second child he had with the rapper. The two have been a steady couple for some years now and already have a 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

According to the magazine People, who published the statements of a source close to the girl in a recent article, it seems that the influencer has left the festival without any consequences. Fortunately, therefore, both she and the baby she is carrying are fine. Through her profile, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian released a statement on the dramatic story:“Travis and I are shattered and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives. Who have been hurt or affected in any way by the events of yesterday. And also for Travis that I know he feels extreme concern for his fans and the Houston community, ”he began. Then he explained: “I want to make it clear that we didn’t know of anyone’s death until the news came out. We would not have continued filming or the concert in any way. I send my deepest condolences to all the families in this difficult time and I pray for the healing of all those who have been affected ”. “I am absolutely devastated“, Commented Scott himself, as reported by Variety.

Now Houston police have opened a criminal investigation on the deaths of the eight victims, between the ages of 14 and 27. According to what is reported by the Bbc, the police are also investigating alleged assault suffered by a security officer that he would be hit in the neck with one syringe while trying to block an audience member. Panic erupted after the crowd began to press towards the front of the stage during Scott’s performance. “We have a report from a security officer who, according to medical staff who treated him last night, was reaching out to hold or grab a citizen and felt a sting in his neck,” Houston Police Chief Troy explained. Finner then adding that the investigation will concern the homicide and narcotics divisions. Finally he concluded: “When it was examined, passed out. He was resuscitated and the medical staff noticed a puncture compatible with the sign of an injection ”.

Whether it’s another episode of Needle Spiking? It could be. An anonymous source connected to Astroworld told TMZ that someone in the crowd had gone “crazy” and “started injecting people with some kind of drug.” The statement would be in line with what was reported by the police. No track is excluded, all available elements will be taken into consideration by the police.