Tragedy at Barça! Pedri could miss what remains…

The second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals has left FC Barcelona with very bad news. The blaugrana team was playing for their pass to the semifinal of the competition, and was eliminated at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition to that, he had to face the second half of the match without one of his greatest figures, Pedri González. The Spanish soccer player was not having the best game of his, however, his quality could make him decisive at any moment of the duel, but had to be changed due to injury.

The greatest ‘jewel’ of the Catalans and of Spanish football ‘broke’ in the last play of the first half. The midfielder went to the locker room holding his hand to the hamstring of his left leg with a gesture of pain. A very sensitive loss for the team led by Xavi Hernández, who were having a very difficult match and had the ’16’ to pull it off, although they finally ended up defeated by the Germans.

The player was replaced by Frenkie de Jong, who had surprisingly started the match from the bench for the second time in a row in the Europa League. The Dutchman’s place was taken by Gavi, but faced with the unexpected setback, the Terrassa coach had to ‘make a move’ early on and gave the former Ajax midfielder the chance to enter.

Now, according to various information, Pedri could miss the rest of the season. The international with the Spanish team could be in the dry dock between 6 and 8 weeksThis is because the setback is muscular and its recovery takes much longer. The loss of the Canarian is a very hard blow to Barça’s aspirations to compete in the League, since the former player from Las Palmas was being one of the team’s most powerful ‘tricks’ in attack.

Opportunity for the ‘pearls’ of the farmhouse

Pedri’s injury could open the doors of ownership to Gavi and Nico. The first is the one who has all the ‘ballots’ to take over González’s position, since he is one of Xavi Hernández’s recurring players in his line-ups. The second will have to ‘fight it’ a little more, since his last performances do not give him enough credits to start from the beginning. However, the projection of both footballers invites us to believe that it will be a nice ‘race’ to get a place in the eleven of Egarense.