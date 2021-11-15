World

Tragedy at the concert in Texas, the tenth victim is also the youngest: he is 9 years old

The nine-year-old child who was seriously injured in the crowd at the concert held in Texas last November 5 has died: the family lawyer has announced, according to reports Bbc. With the death of Ezra Blount, this is the name of the little one, the victims of the concert rise to 10.

Blount, the youngest victim of the event organized by popular rapper Travis Scott, was placed in a medically induced coma due to severe brain trauma and never regained consciousness. The deceased people were crushed against the stage by the crowd pressing behind them and over 200 – according to the lawyers – were injured.

Other victims included university student Bharti Shahani, 22, who was attending her first music festival with her family when she was seriously injured, dying in hospital almost a week later. To lose their lives all boys aged between 14 and 27 were crushed against the stage by the crowd that pressed behind them. At least a hundred wounded in the crowd.

Dozens of complaints have already been filed against the concert organizers.

