Tragedy at Travis Scott concert, eight dead: Kylie Jenner speaks

A few hours after the misfortune, Kylie Jenner was exposed on what happened on Friday, November 5 at the Astroworld Festival, during the concert of Travis Scott, sadly ended in tragedy. “Travis and I are shattered and devastated“ the young mother, who was present at the concert to support her partner, writes in a long post. But what happened? Let’s reconstruct the facts.

ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott’s concert ends in tragedy

The Astroworld Festival it had to be one of the most beautiful and memorable events of 2021, after long months without concerts due to the pandemic. However, many have called it anything but memorable, at least from the point of view of the show, due to the events that took place on the night of November 5th. In fact, during one of Travis Scott’s performances, a part of the crowd started to push the other spectators present towards the stage, crushing the fans who had positioned themselves in the front rows against the stage. According to the organizers, the concert was sold out, the NRG Park in Houston (Texas) hosted about 50,000 people.

This tragic event reported the deaths of 8 people as consequences – think, one of them had just turned 14 – and about 300 wounded, who were rescued and treated on the spot. Travis, seeing some of his fans in trouble, has repeatedly decided to interrupt his performance to ask the attendants to help people who were in obvious difficulty. However, this was not enough to save the lives of the 8 young people involved.

Almost a day after the very serious accident Kylie Jenner, Travis’s partner, decided to expose herself on her very popular Instagram profile:

Travis and I are destroyed and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives. C.he was injured or affected in any way by the events of yesterday. And also for Travis that I know he has extreme concern for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear that we didn’t know of anyone’s death until the news broke. We would not have continued filming or the concert in any way. I send my deepest condolences to all families in this difficult time and I pray for the healing of all who have been affected..

