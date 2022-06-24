Tragedy for singer Tom Mann (‘X Factor’): he loses his girlfriend and mother of his son on the same day of his wedding

A day that was supposed to be the happiest of his life turned into the saddest. English singer Tom Mann (known from the ‘X Factor’ program) lost his girlfriend and the mother of his son on the same day as his wedding.

The publicist Danielle “Dani” Hampson, died unexpectedly last Saturday at the age of 34, the same day that both were going to marry. The circumstances are not clear.

The couple, who had been in a love relationship for more than six years, had their first child, who was born last November.

“I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but my dear Dani, my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life, passed away in the early hours of Saturday June 18,” Tom Mann wrote in an emotional message on Instagram.

He then added: “What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I’ve cried an ocean. We never made it down the aisle, never got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know you were my whole world and the best thing that ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always meant to wear as a sign of my unconditional love for you.”

Along with the text, Tom Mann, 28, published an image of his partner and his baby, for whom he promised that he would do everything in his power to raise him as they both dreamed.

“I’m completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I know I need to use all the strength I can muster for our little boy. I promise that I will do my best to raise Bowie the way we always wanted. Te promise you will know how amazing your mom was. I promise to make you so proud,” she posted.

Tom and Dani had gotten engaged in December 2019, a few months later after buying a house in the UK, where they have lived together ever since.

The wedding that was to be held last Saturday, June 18, was postponed in September 2020 due to the health crisis caused by covid.

In 2013 Tom Mann auditioned for the tenth season of The X Factor, but was not among the 12 finalists.

The following year he competed again and, along with other hopefuls, formed the boyband Stereo Kicks, which came in fifth place.

Since the group’s split in 2015, the Briton has primarily served as a songwriter and music producer for other artists.