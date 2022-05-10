Tragedy in Avola, he goes to the gym but dies during training

Tragedy in Avola, in the Syracuse area, where a 65-year-old man died during a workout in the gym where he was enrolled, which is located in the railway station area. It happened in recent days, but the police are investigating the matter, trying to reconstruct the victim’s last hours of life.

Sickness during training

According to an initial reconstruction, the man, during a session, would have felt an illness: he would have been helped by some witnesses who, however, could not have done anything to rescue him from death.

The hypotheses on death

He may have been seized by a heart attack but on this aspect we await the evaluations of the investigators who, however, have heard several people, including those who were in the gym, relatives and friends. The military is checking if the man suffered from any pathology, which could have led to his death. For some acquaintances the 65-year-old was quite fit, he was not a fool, he had a passion for fitness.

Tragedy in the Palermo area

Tragedy also in Palermo where a 33-year-old woman was found lifeless in the bathtub. 118 staff went out of their way to save her but there was nothing they could do.

The woman next to marriage

Until a few months ago, the young woman had many projects. A boyfriend. A wedding to prepare. Then suddenly her depression and her mood change. Until the epilogue this morning.

The pain of friends

A lot of pain in those who knew her. “She You can’t die like this – says those who knew her – she was a beautiful girl. She that she until a few months ago she loved life and she had a future ahead. Then no one understood what clicked inside her. A terrible news that came to me “.

The carabinieri intervened and found the death while the coroner carried out an inspection on the body.