Tragedy in Barrio Obrero: a fire caused by candles claims the lives of two older adults

Two older adults died last night due to a fire on William Villa street in Villa Palmeras de Barrio Obrero, in San Juan.

The Fire Department reported through its social networks that the fire affected two residences, in events reported at around 11:44 pm.

State Fire Marshall Abelardo Pérez arrived at the scene of the events to assess the damage and, subsequently, preliminarily concluded that the reason for the fire was “unfortunate incident fortuitous by candles”.

According to Firefighters and a report from the Policeman, after extinguishing the fire, they located the body of a 72-year-old man who died at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed so far.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department indicated that two women were transported to the Río Piedras Medical Center.

According to the Police, later, in the hospital, Asturiana Rivera, 93, died, according to the Police.

According to the Press Office of the Police Headquarters, the deceased were family, but their relationship is unknown.

Meanwhile, the second injured woman, 65 years old, was evaluated by doctors, who classified her condition as “careful”.

This media is waiting for the Fire Department to specify the details of the relationship between the injured parties and the circumstances of the events.

Agent Castro from the Barrio Obrero Precinct, together with prosecutor Alberto Cuevas, personnel from the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps, and the Explosives Division took charge of the investigation.