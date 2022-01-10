World

Tragedy in Brazil, a rock collapses on tourist boats in the lake, 7 dead, dozens injured and 3 missing

A video circulated online shows the moment when the rock falls as some people witness the scene and shout to try to warn the occupants of the boats below them.

It is at least seven dead, 32 injured and three missing the toll from the fall of a stretch of cliff on some boats sailing in a tourist lake in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. A previous report reported six dead and 20 missing. According to a police officer quoted by the BBC online, at least three boats sailing on Furnas Lake, famous for its green waters and spectacular parade of rock walls, were hit. The wall overlooking the water may have detached due to the heavy rains of the last few days.

The video of the tragedy

A video circulated online shows the moment when the rock falls as some people watching the scene scream to try to warn the occupants of the boats below them. Divers are scanning the waters of the lake in search of the missing. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shared the video on Twitter, noting that the Navy is also employed in the rescue operations

