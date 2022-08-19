Tragedy in California: woman dies after being impaled by a beach umbrella

California. Tammy Gilman Perreault, 63, was enjoying a day at the beach with her husband and four friends at Garden City Beach, Southern California, in the United States when a gust of wind lifted an umbrella that went through it.

According to US media, the parasol suddenly flew out and hit Tammy’s torso, who was the only one on the coast who did not duck when she saw what was happening.

“Everyone yelled ‘get down’ and so we did, but unfortunately she was in the line of fire,” Sherry White, a friend of the victim, told the ‘WMBF-TV’ network.

The woman also explained that the object went through her partner’s arm to enter through the torso. Although Gilman was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital, hours later she lost her life from chest trauma. Apparently, the wind only lifted the parasol that took the life of the woman, who recently retired

“Nothing was bent, no other umbrellas or towels, nothing,” Mike Perreault, the woman’s husband, told local media.

Friends of the family created a collection in GoFundMe to help Perreault with funeral expenses.

“Mike is going through a very difficult time and the last thing we want him to worry about is financial difficulties. Any prayers, thoughts, or donations would be greatly appreciated. Thank you,” was written on the donation page.