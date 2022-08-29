Tragedy in Houston leaves three dead and two injured

A man evicted from his home for not paying rent in the Houston area shot five neighbors, killing three of them, after setting the house on fire to force them out, police said.

The policemen shot and killed the gunman.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday in a residential and industrial area in southwest Houston. Police and firefighters responded to the scene when the fire was reported, Police Chief Troy Finner said.

The assailant shot five other tenants as they left the house, possibly with a shotgun, Finner said. Two died at the scene and one in hospital.

Firefighters rescued two other injured men, whose injuries were not life-threatening, the police chief explained.

The man then fired as firefighters battled the flames, forcing them to take cover until police arrived, found the man and killed him, Finner said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. They said no police or firefighters were hurt.

“I’ve seen things I haven’t seen in 32 years, and it’s something that happens over and over again,” Finner said. “We ask the community for unity.”