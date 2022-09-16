Tragedy in La Romana: Five dead and a lot of doubts in the air

Villa Pereira, La Romana, DR.

During the tragedy that occurred yesterday in La Romana, a total of five people and the same number of wounded among privates and corporals of the National Police, in a confusing altercation that occurred in the Villa Pereira sector in the province of the Eastern region.

The five dead include three civilians who were identified as 26-year-old Aneury Caraballo alias “Motoconcho” and 26-year-old Fernando Joemy de Mota, who allegedly had conflicts with the cabinetmakerRomán Guerrero Tavares alias Danielito, 49, who was shot down by SWAT special agents of the Police after being barricaded for approximately seven hours.

According to witnesses, the third deceased civilian, identified as Gamadier Mota García, 27, was innocent and went to the scene to try to mediate conflict because he was close to Danielito. Arriving at this place, he opened his arms questioning the murderer about what he was doing (shooting) and immediately received a shot falling on the pavement.

also turned out dead second lieutenant Manuel Moisés Hernández during the persecution, confirmed the spokesman for the National Police, Diego Pesqueira.

The unit went to the sector after residents called 911 due to the presence of a “situation between neighbors” which is not yet clarified.

Previous complaints?

Diego Pesqueira said that so far in the entity there are no complaints or complaints made by the aggressor as insured at the scene of the tragedy. He added that they continue to investigate this version.

Wounded

A total of five members of the order were injured: Private Luis Carlos Reyes, 25 years old; Adelin Alberto Maldonado, 28 years old; Moises Santana, 25 years old; Sergeant Pedro Alejandro Gonzales Sánchez, 29 years old and Corporal Jorge Luis Cuevas Perez, 29 years old.

He indicated that the police, together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, initiated a investigation to clarify the circumstances that led to the tragic event.