Tragedy in music: Jesse and Joy, devastated, give a heartbreaking message by dressing in mourning

Mexico City.- Music has recently gone through a new tragedybecause the famous singers of the acclaimed group, Jesse and Joy Huertarevealed that they are mourningfully showing devastated with a heartbreaking message from fired.

On the afternoon of last Sunday, March 13, the Huerta brothers used their respective accounts Instagram to say goodbye to his uncle albertwho was like a father to them and who was very dear to them, sharing beautiful photos to pay tribute to him.

The interpreter of Run heart In her social network, she shared a childhood photo, surrounded by her relatives, apparently in the arms of her recently deceased uncle, along with a message in which she expresses how much she loved him and remembers the last moments she was able to see him and hug him.

Uncle, I wish you are in peace resting knowing that the aunt is not alone and you have no more to worry about. I could not say goodbye. I was left with the strong hug from the last time we saw each other, with all the love you sent to my babies and my wife with the enormous wish that we could go to the park as soon as the opportunity arose. Thank you for being the pampering uncle, the uncle who messed up, the one who took care of us no matter how naughty, the one who loved us like the children he never had. I love you Uncle Alberto,” Joy said.

For his part, Jesse shared a photo of the clouds and the sky, next to a mountain, wishing him to rest in peace, expressing that he felt great affection and that he thanked him for everything.

Rest in peace dear Uncle Alberto. Thank you so much,” Jesse wrote.

It is worth mentioning that the singers were quickly filled with hundreds of comments in which they gave them their condolences and wished them to have a quick resignation to what happened.

