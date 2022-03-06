Tragedy in Querétaro: Liga MX will suspend the entry of visiting bars to the stadiums

Fans from Querétaro and Atlas faced each other in the 62nd minute of the match, where families had to be sheltered on the La Corregidora field (Photo: EFE/Enrique Contla)

Mikel Arriola PenalosaCEO of the BBVA MX Leagueoffered a press conference on the afternoon of Sunday, February 6, from the facilities of the Querétaro club to follow up on the events that occurred in the The Corregidora Stadium during the game of The Roosters the Queretaro vs Atlas disputed last Saturday, March 5.

With him Queretaro club owner, Gabriel Solares; the general secretary of Liga MX, Inigo Riestra and the general director of the Querétaro club, Adolf Riversupdated the latest report on the events that occurred during the match corresponding to Day 9 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament.

The president of the league anticipated that one of the immediate actions that the Mexican league will take will be the suspension of the entry of visiting fans to soccer stadiums. So only the entry of local batons will be allowed depending on the location of each sports venue.

Mikel Arriola announced that the visiting bars will not be able to travel to other stadiums (Photo: Liga MX)

“I anticipate that the visiting fans, starting today, will no longer be able to go to the stadiums”

Mikel Arriola added that more details of how this implementation will be carried out in the tournament matches will be announced in the coming days. Shout Mexico Closing 2022.

made it clear that this restriction will be discussed and reviewed with the owners of each club of the First Division in order to reach a common agreement for its immediate application.

The stadium of La Corregidora will no longer be able to have sports activity from this moment (Photo: Víctor Pichardo/Cuartoscuro.com)



He pointed out that next Tuesday, March 8 at 09:00 a.m. will be when the meeting will be held with the owners and presidents of each team affiliated with the Liga BBVA MX to determine actions in relation to the animation groups of each institution. Among the agreements to be discussed are:

“What is the current status (of Liga MX bars), what are the relationships that the clubs have with their various animation groups and how we can close these collaboration spaces with forceful actions. What are the rules for these groups to attend or not attend a soccer game?

under that idea, Mikel suggested the identification of the bars in a digital formatsimilar to the actions carried out by the Mexican National Team and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

Atlas fans prayed for victims of violence in Querétaro (Photo: REUTERS/Fernando Carranza)

What’s more will be based on the regulations of the Liga BBVA MX to make the pertinent decision and avoid another incident like the one that happened with the fans of Atlas and Queretaro.

“Today with the powers of the league we are going to implement it, we are going to talk about the rectification of the owners of the clubs,” he added.

On the other hand, did not rule out the possibility of the disintegration of the animation teams popularly known as “bars” with the aim of safeguarding the integrity of all types of fans who come to sports venues.

The owner of the Querétaro club accepted that the board is related to the club’s bar (Photo: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda)



In relation to the number of injured, according to what Mikel Arriola shared, the authorities of the Querétaro State Health Secretariat reported 26 patients who have received medical careof which two are women and 24 are men. So far, two people have already been discharged and one more is still in intermediate therapy, the rest remain stable.

The temporary suspension from the house of The Roosters will continue until the Disciplinary Commission of the MX League decide the final verdict for the place, as stated by Mikel Arriola.

“The status of suspensions as of today, we cannot generate football activity here in this stadium”

The state health authorities reported 26 injured, two have already been discharged (Photo: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda)



Finally, the owner of the Querétaro club, Gabriel Solares, accepted that the institution has a direct relationship with its barwhich is made up of three thousand 500 fanswhich they are not “credentialed”, but that leaders are known and direct communication is maintained with them.

“We have a relationship, knowledge with the leaders of the bar. And the Querétaro bar is not credentialed, it is an approximate bar of 3,500 of which, none of them receives a free ticket, they all go to the box office to buy their ticket from the same section. We can identify the leaders”

