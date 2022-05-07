Tragedy in Rugby: Frenchman Kelly Meafua dies after jumping from a bridge in full celebration

Kelly Meafua passed away at the age of 31 and had a great career in local and international Rugby.

The sports world turned black in memory of the rugby player Kelly Meafua, who died in the early hours of this Saturday after jumping off a bridge in full celebration of his team’s victory, Montauban Sapiac Sports Union.

According to international media reports, Meafua was with three teammates celebrating the victory against Narbonne. Also, the Samoan at the time of throwing himself over the bridge, could fall into the river tarn; which is located on Gallic soil. Although, two hours later his body was found without vital signs.

L’USM Sapiac announces dans la douleur le décès de Kelly MEAFUA. Nous sommes tous choqué par ce drame que est survenu dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi. Toutes nos penses vont vers sa famille, ses coéquipiers et l’ensemble des amoureux du club.https://t.co/hpz8htw2fW pic.twitter.com/XcvSLa3KDs — USM Sapiac (@UsmSapiacRugby) May 7, 2022

On the other hand, adding more information about this terrible case, it was also known that the firefighters rescued his partner, Christopher Vaotoa, 25-year-old, who was found on a shore in a state of hypothermia and was later transferred to the hospital in Montauban.

Likewise, a witness who wanted to keep his name anonymous managed to stop a third athlete when he tried to jump to follow his teammates. Although it is said that the second wanted to save Meafua from a catastrophe.

In addition to this, this person also told the newspaper “La Depeche“, that he was the one who called the fire department, since he saw three players apparently leaving a well-known nightclub in a totally drunken state before proceeding to jump into the river over the bridge.

Now, the next step is to wait for the results of his autopsy to determine the causes of his death and determine if there were traces of alcohol in his body at the time of death and also if his body had traces of other drugs.

By last, Meafua Originally from Samoa, had reached France in 2015; he was playing his second season with the Montaubanafter playing in the Narbonne and at the international level he played with Samoa in ten games during the season 2013-2014.

