Tragedy in the Corregidora: Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office asked for help to locate 14 alleged perpetrators of the attack

The Attorney General of the State of Querétaro (FGE) published the list of the 28 allegedly involved in the fight and aggression by the Gallos Blancos bar against the fans of Atlas, some of whom have already been arrestedbut others are fugitives with an arrest warrant against them; The unit asked to communicate information that leads to his whereabouts to the emergency numbers.

The emergency system, 911, and for anonymous reporting, 089, will be available to receive reports from people who can help locate suspects; in the same way, the The Querétaro prosecutor’s office will receive data and complaints about the case at its number, 442 216 11 49.

The 14 subjects sought by local authorities are identified as Juan Gerardo “N”; Jaime “N”; Mariano “N”; Frame “N”; Victor “N”; Carlos “N”; John “N”; Ignacio “N”; Jesus “N”, alias El Blass; Christian “N”; John Paul “N”; Brandon “N”, aka Wilson; Edgar “N”, aka Nesquik; and Miguel “N”.

Total There are 28 involved in the attacks against Atlas fans, 14 of whom have already been captured by the authorities and could be prosecuted for the crimes of attempted homicide, violence at sporting events, possible apology for crime, criminal association and crimes committed by public servants.

Through compliance with 21 search warrants issued by the Control Judge of the Judicial Powerit is like it was possible to capture the first alleged perpetrators. This occurred after on Monday, March 8, the autonomous body reported on the identification of top 28 aggressorsall men, who would have participated in the brawl on Saturday.

All those captured are men and they were arrested with arrest warrants for their alleged responsibility in crimes such as attempted murder, violence at sports events and advocacy of crime. The detained subjects are: Jesús “N”, José Alfredo “N”, Iván “N”, Jonathan Carlos “N”, Víctor “N”, Adrián “N”, Juan Manuel “N”, Eduardo “N” and Edgar Emmanuel “N”.

The searches were carried out in the municipalities of El Marqués, Corregidora, Colón and San Juan del Río; in neighborhoods such as San Pedrito Peñuelas, La Loma, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, San Pablo Development, Cerrito Colorado, La Piedad, La Pradera, San Ildefonso, El Organal, among others. Places in which the authorities of Querétaro They seized 82 sports clothes and 22 cell phones.

Subsequently, four more subjects were arrested, one of them was handed over by his mother, who took the subject to the facilities of the Crime Investigation Police. (PID) of the local prosecutor’s office, where he was held preventively.

“Four more arrest warrants were completed this afternoon, in relation to the investigation initiated by the events that occurred in the Querétaro vs Atlas match. One of them was completed with the support of a mother who brought her son to present him to the Crime Investigation Police”, communicated the prosecution through its social networks.

After the violent events, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) decided that Club Querétaro must play its home games without an audience for a yearwhile the team’s bar will not be able to attend their venue as a local for three years, while as a visitor they will have a one-year veto.

“It was verified that the sanctions notified to the Querétaro club is for one year playing all the games at home behind closed doors, Regardless of the venue where it takes place”, assured Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, after the announcement of the sanctions against the club.

