Tragedy on Cerro Torre. The Spiders of Lecco save the fish companion – Chronicle

Without the Group Spiders of Lecco the world mountaineering world would be here to cry another victim of the tragedy that on Cerro Torre, in Patagonia, took away the life of Corrado “Korra” Pesce. Yes, because also the climbing partner of the Italian mountaineer, the Argentine Thomas Aguilo, had been like him overwhelmed in the night by the discharge of snow, ice and rock detached from the “mushroom”, the top part of the Patagonian peak whipped by the very cold coming from the Pacific. And without the intervention of the consortium of the “red sweaters” of Lecco – Matteo Della Bordella, Matteo De Zaiacomo And David Bacci – also for “Tomy”, seriously injured, there would be little chance of survival at those temperatures. It had to be the story of the umpteenth successful feat on the wall par excellence of the Lecco people, the Cerro Torre. Instead, the joy is tainted by the loss of a friend and has turned into the race against time to save another, thanks to the solidarity that exists on the wall.









“What happened in recent days on Cerro Torre has overwhelmed us”. This opens the official page of the Ragni di Lecco website with the unmistakable shape of Cerro Torre in the foreground – with that “finger” that seems to indicate the sky defying the law of gravity – won for the first time by the Lecco mountaineers in 1974. , who wrote one of the most epic pages in the history of the vertical on the east wall. “As has happened other times in our history, in a few hours there followed the anxiety for waiting for news, the relief in knowing that our climbers were safe and sound, the happiness for a great result achieved and the desperation for the tragedy that involved gods dearest friends”. The report of the three should have been the festive story of a new enterprise culminated with the achievement of the summit. And in part it is but then it inevitably turns into the chronicle of a tragic memory of a friend who is not and of the help of his climbing partner, saved from certain death.









Tuesday 25th January

It is 11.30 am, David Bacci, Matteo De Zaiacomo “Giga”, and I (Matteo Della Bordella) attack the east face of Cerro Torre, via the route opened by Maestri and Egger in 1959, up to the triangular snowfield. From here we continue with another 5 pitches of a very engaging slab and we come close to the so-called “Box of the English”. Only a few crumpled metal sheets remain of the box and this does not offer any type of shelter or possibility of bivouac. We have our portaledge and we mount it to spend the night. As we climb we see Thomas Aguilo “Tomy” And Corrado Pesce “Korra” fix the ropes on the first pitches of their line, which is about 150 meters from ours, and then return to their tent.

Wednesday 26th January

During a tiring and long day of climbing, we climb all the way up the “dihedral of the English”, where Burke and Proctor’s attempt in 1981 runs. a small ledge to rest your feet when parked. Exhausted by the long day, we climb into the void at the end of the dihedral During the day we see Tomy and Korra climbing along their line and bivouacking on a small ledge at the height of the box and about 50 meters further to the right.









Thursday 27th January

We leave the large dihedral and with a short traverse we reach the north face of the Torre. Here we find a very pleasant surprise: we meet friends Tomy and Korra committed to opening their new route. There are about 300 meters to the top and we decide to join forces for the final part. Korra is the freshest and the strongest, he takes the lead, Tomy follows him and we retrace the pitches just opened behind them. Mentally, following a “machine” like Korra is a huge advantage. At 17 Tomy and Korra make it to the top at Cerro Torre, they opened a great route on the most beautiful mountain in the world. Half an hour later David, Giga and I join them on the summit. We too have opened a new route on the legendary Cerro Torre, it’s not just a big dream this, but it is certainly the most beautiful, important and difficult path we have ever walked in our lives.

Moments after congratulating each other, our paths diverge. Tomy and Korra had planned the night descent (to minimize the danger of collapses and discharges) along the north face. We instead planned to bivouac at the top and then descend the following day along the South East edge, the so-called “compressor route”. They try to convince us to go down with them, vice versa we try to convince them to go down with us, but they all decide to respect their original intentions.









Friday January 28th.

Tomy and Korra descend in the dark along the north face and when they reach the place where they had left sleeping bags and bivouac equipment they decide to rest a couple of hours before continuing the long descent. In those two hours, while they were resting they come overwhelmed by a huge discharge of ice and stones that seriously injures Tomy and even more seriously Korra, who remains completely paralyzed, impossible to move, due to the trauma reported. The mountain is huge and from the top of the Tower, where we are spending the night, we are absolutely unaware of what happened. There morning we begin the long rappel descent for the via compressor.

After about 30 double ropes, at 5 pm we reach the glacier at the base of Cerro Torre at the limit of our strength. At that precise moment, we understand that something has happened. On the glacier we meet a team of mountaineers who inform us of an accident that took place in Tomy and Korra. From the information available to us we are told that Tomy has managed to descend to about 300 meters from the ground, while Korra is seriously injured, has not given any signal and there is no certain information about his position.









Thanks to our drone, we pinpoint Tomy’s precise location, but unfortunately we are unable to locate Korra. Then we start the rescue operations in Tomy around 6 pm. Knowing that wall well and despite being extremely tested by our ascent, I put myself in command of the rescue team. Behind me the Swiss alpinist Roger Schali, then the German Thomas Huber, finally the Argentine Roberto Treu. In about 3 hours we retrace the 7 pitches of our route up to a triangular snowfield, then with a 60-meter traverse we reach Tomy. When we finish securing Tomy and getting him off, accompanied by Thomas Huber and Roberto, it’s already past midnight. A very strong wind has risen, the temperature has plummeted. Roger and I are alone on the mountain with only one rope available, we try to call or have news about Korra, but we don’t receive any signal. Tomy had informed us that he was 300 meters above him and in extremely serious conditions, however neither by drones nor by binoculars, no one was able to locate him during the day.









Roger and I, we wait until 3 am at cold and windy on the triangular snowfield waiting for some positive implication, which nevertheless does not arrive. When, I start to have some blunders, no longer feel my feet from the cold and hear a music in my head, I understand that it’s time to get off, because I could hardly look after myself in those conditions. The decision is bitter, but unfortunately we already are far beyond our physical limits and psychological, we understand that Korra will stay on that mountain forever. In retrospect we will be informed by the emergency medical team that in Korra’s conditions, any hope of finding him alive would have been in vain.

A huge thank you goes to all the mountaineers involved in the rescue, in particular to Thomas Huber, which with his clear vision he was able to coordinate operations on the wall. And also to all the people who participated in the rescue to Tomy, however carry it from the foot of the wall to the Nipo Nino camp. It was incredible teamwork with more than 40 people involved, both Argentines and of other nationalities, who throughout the night and to the detriment of personal risks, have mobilized from the country of El Chalten, staying 40 hours straight without sleep, to get Tomy to safety. Yet another great demonstration of solidarity in the mountaineering world. We call the route just climbed by David, Giga and me, “Brothers in arms” in honour of Matteo Bernasconi, Matteo Pasquetto, Korra Pesce and all our brothers who are missing in the mountains that we love so much.







