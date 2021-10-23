Tragedy on set: in the real ammunition weapon, Baldwin: “Sad and shocked”

Tragedy on the set, Alec Baldwin shoots and kills the director of photography Alec Baldwin, 63, accidentally fired gunshots on the set of the western movie “Rust” on a Santa Fe ranch. He fatally shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and seriously injured director Joel Souza, 48. The actor, co-producer of the film, wanted to unload the gun but didn’t think it contained live bullets. According to preliminary reconstructions, Assistant Halls had handed it to Baldwin screaming “cold gun”, weapon not loaded. At that point, the actor shot and hit director of photography Halyna Hutchins in the chest, killing her. Investigators confiscated all weapons and ammunition and cameras present on the set at the time of the shooting. According to the Los Angeles Times, several members of the crew had left the production concerned about conditions and safety concerns. “Why did you give me a loaded gun?” Why? ‘Shouted the Hollywood actor in shock immediately after the accident. 23.10.2021

Investigators confiscated all the weapons and ammunition present in the set, the cameras and computer equipment and the clothes worn by the actors at the time of the shooting. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation “remains open” and no charges have been filed.

Baldwin: “Sad and shocked by Halyna’s tragic death”

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin breaks the silence after the tragic accident. The actor had been filmed on cameras upset and shocked immediately after the incident. 24 hours after the tragedy, the 63-year-old wanted to tell his version of events, turning a thought to Halyna’s family and friends.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and colleague who is deeply admired by all of us,” he said in a tweet.

“I am collaborating fully with the police to clarify how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with your husband, I have offered my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and for all who knew and loved Halyna. ‘

As confirmed by the legal authorities, at the moment no one has been arrested or entered in the register of suspects.

Halyna had earned the title of “rising star”, awarded to her by the editors of the American Cinematographer, in 2019. In 2020 she had worked on the set of “Archenemy” with Joe Manganiello.

Concerns about conditions and safety issues

According to the Los Angeles Times and other media outlets, several members of the crew dropped out of production due to concerns about safety conditions and issues, including gun safety procedures, and Covid protocols not followed prior to filming.

But in a note, the production company, Rust, stressed that “the safety of our cast and crew is the top priority. And “while we have not been notified of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or props on set, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures while production is halted.”

From Brandon Lee to Rust, the deaths on the set

The death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins and the serious injury of director Joel Souza by Alec Baldwin who fired a gun that should have been loaded with blanks on the set of Rust immediately brings to mind another tragedy that occurred almost in the same circumstances.

The set was that of The Raven, in 1993 and to lose her life she was the star Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, mortally wounded by a bullet fired by an actor with a weapon loaded by mistake even with a real bullet.

Just Lee’s family commented on the official account dedicated to the actor what happened yesterday: «Our hearts are close to the family of Halyna Hutchins, Joel Souza and all those involved in the Rust accident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Point”.

Unfortunately, the history of cinema also includes other serious accidents, even fatal ones, during filming. Another one involving a gun, had the actor as a victim Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984, shot himself in the head with a gun, also in that case, believed to be loaded with blanks, on the set of the series Cover Up in a scene in which his character was engaged in Russian roulette ‘.

Among others, one of the most serious occurred in 1982 on the set of the inspired film of the series On the edge of reality, directed by John Landis: the crash of a helicopter during the filming of a scene set in the Vietnam War, caused the death of the actor Vic Morrow, finished beheaded and two children, Myca Dinh Lee and Renee Shin-Yi Chen.

In 2017, the stuntwoman Joi Harris was killed on the set of Deadpool 2 in a motorcycle accident. In 2014 the assistant operator Sarah Jones she was hit and killed by a train, while filming a sequence on the rails, for Midnight Rider. In 2002 the stuntman double for Vin Diesel, Harry O’Connor, turning XXX he died during a paragliding sequence. On the set of Il dark Knight (2008), the stuntman Conway Wickliffe he was killed when the speeding car from which he had leaned over crashed into a tree. In 2008 a costume clerk he was fatally struck by a mass of earth, frozen sand and ice during the filming of the sci-fi Jumper with Samuel l. Jackson. In 1985 the pilot Art Scholl crashed and died with his plane during a scene of Top Gun.

Also many injuries

There are also many actors and crew members injured during the shooting of a film: how Margaret Hamilton, interpreter of the Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz (1939) which she reported on set due to a pyrotechnic effect, burns that forced her to wear green gloves to cover her hands, during the rest of the shoot.

Jim Caviezel he was struck by lightning and came out unscathed, on the set of there Christ’s passion (2004). Channing Tatum on the set of The Eagle (2011) reported burns to her chest and private parts by immersing herself in a tub where the water had not been cooled.

Filming of Aeon Flux (2005) had to stop for eight weeks due to a severe back injury suffered by Charlize Theron, while doing stunts.

A back injury, the cause of pains defined by the actor as excruciating, has also happened to George Clooney on the set of Syriana (2005). Punch in the stomach by Dolph Lundgren a Sylvester Stallone on the set of Rocky 4 (1985), sent the star for five days in intensive care.

Among the most recent accidents, Harrison Ford He broke his leg, got stuck by a plumbing door, on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens; the star also hurt his shoulder a few months ago while shooting Indiana Jones 5. Instead Tom Cruise broke his ankle filming a tough stunt-free scene during Mission Impossible 6.

