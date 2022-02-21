Tragedy on Televisa: Actor found beaten and unconscious; he is hospitalized serious

Cuernavaca, Morelos.- On Televisa faces a new tragedywell they just find Guillermo Mendeza famous and renowned actor, in the streets of Morelos unconscious and beatenso it had to be hospitalized and reported in state seriousafter more than 24 hours disappeared.

Guillermo is a renowned actor who stood out in his participation in Cachun Cachun Ra Ra! and also a couple of years ago Joseph the Dreamerwho had been missing for just over 24 hours and his brothers were looking for him.

It was the morning of last Saturday, February 19, when Guillermo’s brothers sent a message on Twitter in which they revealed that since Friday the 18th they had not heard from their brother, who had left his house in his vehicle in the afternoon.

Given this, they pointed out that Méndez had no reason to be missing and incommunicado from them, so they were very worried that something bad had happened to him and they asked the entire artistic world to spread said information.

Now, this Sunday, February 20, Peter Mendezrevealed that they had already found his brother alive, but that unfortunately he was unconscious and badly beaten, pointing out that he could have been assaulted since his car was not there.

According to reports, Méndez was found by an element of the Secretary of Public Security of Cuernavaca and later he was transferred to the Meane General Hospital in Jojutla, Morelos, stating that his condition was serious.

Finally, Pedro thanked everyone who spread the news and without giving more details about the actor’s health, he said he hoped the medicine would help him regain consciousness.

Now it only remains to hope that God and the medicine will make him regain consciousness. A hug to each and everyone who was pending and supporting us to locate him. God bless you always,” he said.

