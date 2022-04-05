Tragedy on Televisa: Juan Osorio hospitalized; bride exhibits PHOTO on stretcher

Mexico City.- again in Televisa one lives strong tragedyas it was revealed that the famous producer, John Osoriounfortunately it had to be hospitalizedeven his girlfriend Eva Danielashared a photo of him while he is on a stretcher with an intravenous, worrying millions of followers.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

On the night of last Sunday, April 3, millions of followers of Osorio and Daniela were surprised and very concerned when they saw the producer of The Heritage lying on a stretcher in a hospital, despite the fact that the actress indicated that everything was going to be fine.

The image uploaded to Twitter He quickly received thousands of messages telling Juan to get better, to have faith and everything will work out, sending him their best wishes so that he soon comes out of whatever ails him, while others questioned what he had to the father of Emilio Osorio being in a hospital bed and channeled.

So far, neither the producer of The Last King, The Son of the People or his family, has spoken out to reveal what is happening with his health, but it is expected that they will soon make statements and report what happened and how he is in his state of health.

It is worth mentioning that everything seems to indicate that it would not be anything serious, because in the images in Instagram and Twitter, Juan seems to be wonderful and taking everything calmly, since he even smiled at the camera and showed his good humor by greeting it, however, everyone is still waiting for more details of what happened and they continue to send their best wishes.

Source: Twitter @soyevadaniela