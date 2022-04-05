Entertainment

Tragedy on Televisa: Juan Osorio hospitalized; bride exhibits PHOTO on stretcher

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Mexico City.- again in Televisa one lives strong tragedyas it was revealed that the famous producer, John Osoriounfortunately it had to be hospitalizedeven his girlfriend Eva Danielashared a photo of him while he is on a stretcher with an intravenous, worrying millions of followers.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Image shows celebrities surprised at the Oscars in 2017, not in 2022

6 mins ago

The beauty secret shared by Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston

17 mins ago

Harrison Ford to Star in His First Career Series, Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

39 mins ago

Angelina Jolie visits a hospital with Ukrainian children in Rome

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button