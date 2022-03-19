Tragedy on Televisa: Paul Stanley, shattered, reveals serious health condition of being loved

Mexico City.- again inside Televisa one lives strong tragedyWell, the famous actor and comedian, Paul Stanleyconfessed in the program Todaycompletely devastatedthat a very loved one for him had a serious health conditionwho still do not know how to cure.

On the afternoon of last Wednesday, March 16, the son of paco stanley used his account Instagram to reveal that his two pets, ‘chester‘ and ‘Paco‘, they were very sick and that had him too sad and praying that they would get better soon.

I’m sorry kids, now Paquito and Cheche are bad, they don’t know or if, who… does this feel, I pray to the Universe that they return home throwing rampages as always, that they shit… on the rugs, they eat plants and pee on them,” Paul said.

Now, Galilea Montijo He wanted to express his support for Stanley and questioned how his “dogs” were, to which he replied that they were still sick and that it had not yet been discovered whether it was a bacterium or a fungus in the lungs, so it was something very delicate.

Although they are both very ill, the colleague of Raul Araiza clarified that ‘Chester’ was like this because of his age, however, ‘Paco’ was the most ill, because it is a fungus or a bacterium that is affecting his lungs.

One because he is already old, and the other… I don’t know if Paco is due to a fungus or bacteria in the lungs,” he said with great regret.

Given this, Andrea LegarretaMontijo and the rest of the cast told him that they supported him and that they perfectly understood his feelings, since the animals became part of the family with all the love they always give to the family.

