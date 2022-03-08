tragic (and absurd) ultimatum to 500,000 Italians

The fiscal peace ended really badly and even 43% of taxpayers lost the benefit.

A real bomb of which too little is said. December 14, 2021 was a sort of judgment day for the scrapping ter and balance and excerpt. In fact, by that final date, all the 2020 and 2021 installments had to be paid.

The date also included the usual 5 days of tolerance. However, the Ministry then announced that even 43% of taxpayers did not pay. We are talking about absolutely sensational numbers because as much as half a million VAT numbers and businesses have not been able to pay their debt with the tax authorities even with installments. The amount to be collected is equally impressive because it amounts to 2.4 billion euros.

Half a million in the balance

So on the one hand we have the state that risks a very heavy shortfall and on the other we have half a million citizens and businesses who risk finding themselves truly on their knees and ending up in bankruptcy in one of the most dramatic moments in recent Italian history. Those who talk about the social bomb are absolutely not exaggerating. How can you get out of such a quagmire? According to some the only possible way is that of a reopening of the terms. But apparently the Government is against. On the one hand, there is no desire to further burden the budget and on the other hand there is also the political question of not giving the idea of ​​wanting to make a amnesty.

Absurd terms

Incomprehensibly and even cruelly the Revenue Agency is now sending letters of payment within the peremptory term of five days. Clearly an absurdity because it is clear to everyone that those who have not managed to pay with the installments cannot now pay everything together what he owed, even within 5 days. So an incomprehensible squeeze that could really send many Italians to their knees. Yet despite the toughness of the government, a regulatory solution will have to come out.

The hypothesis of half a million short-term bankruptcies would mean for Italy something that is even difficult to imagine. Let’s see what can happen. Although the Ministry of Economy to date has appeared immovable according to many, the government will eventually pass an emergency decree for the reopening of the terms. We remind you that an installment payment can currently be requested, but only for folders arriving in the first quarter of 2022.