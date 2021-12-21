tragic consequences on the planet – Libero Quotidiano





They are dissolving to one record speed the glaciers of the Himalayas. New research shows that ice sheets have shrunk 10 times faster in the past 40 years than in the previous seven centuries. The consequences will be avalanches and floods that will endanger not only the residents of India, Nepal and Bhutan but also the entire planet. In fact, the water coming from the melting of glaciers contributes to the rise in sea level, according to what the Wall Street Journal quoted by Dagospia.

“This part of the world is changing faster than anyone has realized,” he said Jonathan Carrivick, a glaciologist from the University of Leeds and co-author of a paper detailing the research published on Scientific Reports. “It’s not just that the Himalayas are changing very fast, it’s changing faster and faster.”





The new discovery comes just as we discuss the rise in global temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels.

Many scientific studies have identified human activity as the cause of the rise in global temperatures. For the new study, Carrivick and his colleagues analyzed satellite photos of nearly 15,000 glaciers in the region looking for signs of rocks and debris that the glaciers leave behind as they slowly slide downstream.





And just using the locations of these ancient ice traces, scientists estimated the duration of the ice sheet coverage in previous centuries. They then compared it to current ice cover to come up with an estimate of how much ice was lost from a period of global cooling between 400 and 700 years ago known as the Little Ice Age. The estimate: between 390 and 586 cubic kilometers of ice – enough to raise global sea level by 0.92 to 1.38 millimeters. Summer Rupper, a professor of geography at the University of Utah, called the record of Himalayan ice loss “absolutely critical.”



