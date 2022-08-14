Tragic death of a “Harry Potter” actor; stabbed to death for defending his brother

The tragic death of the 18-year-old actor occurred outside a bar in the London suburb of Sidcup and left the entire cast of the film in mourning.Harry Potter“.

The saga of “Harry Potter” became a great platform for many young actors who participated in it to make themselves known in the seventh art, with greater or lesser success, and manage to make history by being part of this successful film project; however, around the series of films there have also been stories that had a tragic end.

Robert Arthur Kmox actor of “Harry Potter” who lost his life

One of them is that of Robert Arthur Knoxa young 18-year-old actor who lost his life in London, United Kingdom, in 2007 after being stabbed outside a bar while trying to defend his brother, police sources reported to local media at the time.

Knox, who played the character in “Marcus Belby” in the film “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince“, was outside a “pub“, located in the London suburb of Sidcup, when he was stabbed after defending his younger brother Karl Bishop.

The attack happened in 2007

The tragic event occurred in 2007, when Robert Arthur Knox was in the last weeks of recording “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince“; According to the reports that the Police released at the time, everything seems to indicate that the murder was the outcome of a fight that Karl Bishop, the actor’s brother, had started before.

Apparently a week ago, Karl had had a confrontation in the same place, and that May 24, 2007, the aggressor appeared at the door of the bar with two kitchen knives and threatened Knox and his friends. At this, Robert warned him that he would call the police.

Moments later he stabbed him: “You threatened my brother with a knife. We’ll call the police. Rob wanted to avoid the fight, it wasn’t his fault”, narrated a bar employee to the BBC, after the unfortunate events. It seems that some of the witnesses and companions of the actor tried to defend him but could not prevent the attack.

Robert was taken to a hospital to receive first aid, however, he died minutes after the attack. The British press reported that the owner of the bar took it upon himself to call the police and that is how they managed to arrest the aggressor. The death of Robert Arthur Knox mourned the world of cinema and all the actor’s filming partners.