Tragic goodbye to Anne Heche: the story behind ‘Six days and seven nights’, the film that launched her to fame (and how Harrison Ford became her ally)

1997 was a decisive year in the life and career of Anne Heche. On the one hand, at the party Vanity Fair held after the Oscar gala, the actress and producer met Ellen Degeneres, who was twelve years her senior and at the time was nicknamed ‘the female Jerry Seinfeld’. The Ohioan later commented that she didn’t know she was a lesbian until the moment she met DeGeneres, with whom she fell madly in love. Both celebrities soon began a courtship that would cause rivers of ink to flow throughout the country due to the lack of lesbian visibility in the world of show business and, above all, the high level of social lesbophobia at the time. It was also in 1997 when the ill-fated Heche was offered to star in the romantic comedy six days and seven nights (1998), where she would give life to Robin, an ambitious New York magazine editor who plans a relaxed vacation on a fabulous tropical island and suddenly sees her plans go awry.

Originally, the idea was to make Heche, then a virtually unknown actress, the it girl of the moment. However, two days after assuring him that the role was his -verbally, but without signing the contract-, the American production company Touchstone Pictures He fired her after seeing her on the red carpet at the premiere of her film volcano arm in arm with DeGeneres, then the world’s most famous lesbian. “For the premiere of my movie volcano I said that Ellen would be my companion, and they told me that if I took Ellen I would lose my contract with Fox”, he recalled before a journalist. “At that point, she took me by the hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’ I took Ellen to the premiere and they got me out of there even before the movie was over. They told me that she was not allowed to attend my own party [posterior al estreno]for fear of being photographed with a woman”.

From a commercial point of view, the bosses at Touchstone Pictures felt that trying to sell Heche at the time as some sort of pin up It would be a waste of your investment. Was his partner in that film directed by Ivan Reitman, Harrison Ford, who wanted to use his influences so that the studio reconsidered its position and rehired the actress. “[Harrison] He called me a day after they told me I wasn’t going to play the part,” Heche said. “He told me, ‘Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn who you sleep with. We’re going to make the best romantic comedy there is. See you on set.” And so it happened. Nevertheless, the damage to his career was already done and, for a time, most producers feared casting one of the few visible lesbians in Hollywood history.

As an actress, Anne Heche inhabited for years a world of illusion made to seem real. As a survivor of sexual violence, he had to learn to live in his own skin and face the reality of a broken past on his own terms. “I had a fantasy world that I escaped to [siendo niña]”, he told in an interview granted to ABCNews in 2001. “I called my other personality Celestia. I thought she was from that world. I thought she was from another planet. I think she was crazy.” Heche’s escape into this kind of imaginary world had its origins in the sexual abuse she suffered as a very young child at the hands of her father, Donald Heche, a devout Christian who discovered that he was gay when he was dying of AIDS. in 1983.