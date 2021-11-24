“Tragic match”, what comes out of the locker room – Libero Quotidiano





“We played a good first half, then conceded the second and third goals we went into distrust, we gave up. Sorry to have conceded four goals but the goal had been achieved, now let’s think about Saturday’s match.” He said it Massimiliano Allegri after the rout on Wednesday night in London. The bianconeri have fallen 4-0 in the house of Chelsea, losing the top of the group, but they still snatched the pass for the second round: “We had a good first half, in the second they continued to press and we gave up – added the Tuscan coach – We know our strengths and defects, we have to work on it and even through these evenings we improve. They are European champions, they are strong and they are in an excellent moment. We have lost too many balls trying to verticalize, conceded too many corners and conceded goals in a light way. ” .





Lapidary Bonucci, for Szczesny “tragic game” – Bonucci is lapidary: “We tried to close their play on the outside, but on two balls thrown in we were not very careful. A heavy defeat but now we look forward to the match against Atalanta. We must learn that against these strong teams and important, you can never lower your attention, we didn’t have to give up an inch. ”Leo then adds on the game:“ We had a great team up front. Maybe there was a foul on the first goal but we had to do better in the second half, they have great individuality and an attacking game. They put us in difficulty but now let’s put this game aside and look ahead ”. For Wojciech Szczesny, finally, it is “a defeat that is difficult to explain, it is not acceptable, but we must go on. Today we were below our level and we saw the difference, it was a tragic match “.



